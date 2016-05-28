Bartra confirms he can leave Barcelona for €8million

Marc Bartra has confirmed that his release clause at Barcelona has dropped to €8million as a result of a lack of appearances this season.

The 25-year-old played just 13 times in Barca's successful defence of their Liga title, with Gerard Pique, Javier Mascherano and Jeremy Mathieu all preferred by head coach Luis Enrique at the heart of the defence.

Bartra announced at a Spain media conference on Saturday that the release clause stipulated in his contract, reported to have been worth €40m, has now been reduced due to his lack of playing time.

The defender has been heavily linked with a move away from Camp Nou, with Premier League side Tottenham among the teams rumoured to be interested, but he says his next move lies in the hands of his agent and former Barcelona captain Carles Puyol, who runs the agency to which he is signed.

"It's in the hands of Carles Puyol and my representative," Bartra said.

In the meantime, Bartra says his focus is on Spain's preparation for Euro 2016, with a friendly match against Bosnia-Herzegovina taking place in Switzerland on Sunday.

"I'm happy to be here, the boss called me and to be at the Euros is a dream for which I have been preparing for over a year," he added.

"Players change, there are some who have had a lot of titles, others who just started, and there's always a good atmosphere."