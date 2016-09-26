Bartra happy with playing time at Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund defender Marc Bartra insists his playing time over the opening weeks of the Bundesliga season has vindicated his decision to leave Barcelona.

The Spain international joined the German club in June, having been with Barca since the age of 11.

However, in Bartra's final season with the Liga champions, he made just 10 starts in all competitions, while he has already managed six for Dortmund at this early stage.

And the 25-year-old is delighted to consider himself an important member of Thomas Tuchel's squad.

"I could say that I'm nine out of 10 happy," he told AS. "What a player wants is to play and enjoy playing, and I've done it in every game here in Dortmund.

"All these things I value more after the last year I spent in Barcelona.

"It was one of the most difficult decisions in my life [to leave Barca]. I talked to the coach [Tuchel] and saw clearly what was to come.

"The most important thing was to have the confidence in him he deserved. Tuchel cares a lot about detail. He is a technician who has similarities with [Pep] Guardiola."