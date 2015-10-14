Barzagli to retire from Italy after Euro 2016

World Cup-winning defender Andrea Barzagli is to retire from international duty with Italy after Euro 2016.

The 34-year-old has 52 caps to his name, having debuted against Finland in November 2004, and featured in Italy's final Euro 2016 qualifier against Norway on Tuesday.

Antonio Conte's men sealed their place at the competition with a 3-1 win over Azerbaijan three days earlier and the tournament is due to be Barazgli's last in an Italy shirt.

"I'll leave the Azzurri after the Euros," Barzagli told Sky Sport24.

"It's right to give the younger players a chance."

The Juventus man featured twice as Italy won the World Cup in Germany nine years ago while he also helped the country to the final of the European Championship in 2012, where they were beaten by Spain.