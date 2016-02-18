Bastia-Nantes Ligue 1 clash postponed over fan riots
Bastia and Nantes will not meet at Stade Armand Cesari until next month, the LFP has confirmed.
The Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) has postponed Bastia's fixture with Nantes scheduled for Saturday following violent clashes in the Corsican city.
Violence marred Bastia's 1-0 win over Reims last weekend, with supporters arrested following the match on Saturday.
The events sparked violent scenes in Bastia 24 hours later as fans attacked a police station, and the protests continued on Monday and Tuesday.
Bastia were ordered to bring forward Saturday's kick-off by six hours but the Ligue 1 club refused, leading LFP to postpone the match until March 9.
"As president of the LFP, I cannot accept that football is a hostage to political battles," said LFP president Frederic Thiriez.
"I cannot tolerate that football be a pretext for violent actions."
Bastia are 12th in the standings after 26 rounds, five points adrift of high-flying Nantes.
