Bastia v Paris Saint-Germain: Undefeated leaders face trip to Corsica

Paris Saint-Germain star Zlatan Ibrahimovic has fond memories of facing Saturday's Ligue 1 opponents Bastia.

The Sweden captain became PSG's all-time top scorer with a double in the 2-1 win over Marseillie before the international break, which took his tally for the club to 110 in just 137 games.

Of all those goals, the 34-year-old revealed that an improvised volley against Bastia in October 2013 - who the Ligue 1 champions and leaders travel to face this weekend - remains his favourite.

"The scorpion-kick against Bastia [was the best], while I think my celebration was even more beautiful," Ibrahimovic told PSG's official website.

"In wanting to jump over the billboard, I slipped and fell - I suddenly disappeared.

"But the ball was in the goal, which was the important thing."

PSG are yet to taste defeat in nine Ligue 1 matches so far this season and have won 16 of their last 18 in a run stretching back to March, but their last top-flight visit to Bastia ended in a sensational 4-2 defeat after they had gone 2-0 up inside the opening 20 minutes.

Laurent Blanc's team will be unable to rely upon the support of their fans at the Stade Armand Cesari following a ban imposed by the French Interior Ministry due to fears of violence.

Blanc may be without first-choice keeper Kevin Trapp after the German picked up a thigh injury in training, so Salvatore Sirigu is expected to make his first Ligue 1 outing of the season.

Blaise Matuidi will be absent due to suspension, while David Luiz (knee) and Presnel Kimpembe (ankle) returned from international with knocks and are unlikely to feature.

Bastia, meanwhile, will be missing long-term absentees Alexander Djiku, Francois Kamano and Yassine Jebbour, while Christopher Maboulou is a doubt for Ghislain Printant's team, who sit 13th in the table.

However, Julian Palmieri, who scored a sublime volley in Bastia's win at home to PSG last season, is likely to return at the expense of Florian Marange, while Yannick Cahuzac could feature.