Bastos flattered by United reports

Bastos, who can be employed on the left side as either a defender or midfielder, is believed to be seen as a long term replacement for Frenchman Patrice Evra at Old Trafford, after speculation surfaced that he could be quitting the Red Devils at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old's agent – Fabrizio Ferrari - has claimed that his client would relish the opportunity of playing for Sir Alex Ferguson's side if given the chance.

But Ferrari added that Bastos was also attracting interest from a number of clubs across the continent, including Real Madrid and Inter Milan.

"Honestly, I don't know what will happen in June regarding English clubs interested in Bastos," he said.

"I'm sure he's flattered by the interest of Manchester United as they are one of the biggest clubs in the world, just as the two Spanish and the three Italian clubs are. So, we will see in the summer."

The Brazilian international signed for Lyon in the summer of 2009 and has since scored 12 goals in 48 league games.

Were the Samba star to join the Red Devils he would link up with fellow countrymen Anderson, Rafael and Fabio.

By Elliott Binks