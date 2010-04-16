Bayern back out of protest over Lyon postponement

The game against Monaco, which was scheduled to be played on April 24 between the first and second legs of the Champions league semi, will now be played on May 12.

Lyon had requested the change in order to get more time to prepare for the Bayern clash.

Bayern coach Louis van Gaal had said late on Thursday the decision to reschedule Lyon's match until after their April 27 return leg was not fair play.

He had said he would ask club manager Christian Nerlinger to file a request to European football's governing body UEFA to reverse it.

However, Bayern spokesman Markus Hoerwick ruled out a protest.

"There will not be a protest," Hoerwick told reporters.

"It is an independent decision by the league and how they schedule their matches. That is a fact."

Lyon face Bayern in Munich on April 21 before hosting the German club at their Gerland stadium on April 27.

While Lyon now have a free weekend ahead of the return leg, Bayern must visit Borussia Moenchengladbach on April 24 in the Bundesliga.

Bayern have reached their first Champions League semi-final since winning European club football's biggest prize in 2001.

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook