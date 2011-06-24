Bayern bid for Tranmere teenager

The German giants have made an offer for the 18-year-old, who only made his League 1 debut in September, and a deal could be concluded soon.

“I’m not too sure how close it is, but it’s moving along. It’s not just paper talk, they have put a bid in,” Parry told the club's official website.

“They’re keen to get him over there and it’s a great move for the lad.”

Parry is keen that the club receives a fair price for the Liverpool-born striker, but is sure that a fee can be agreed and has encouraged Jennings to grasp the opportunity with both hands.

“Like with all transfer deals they say they’ll give us a penny and we say we want three and then we fight over the difference and that’s where it’s at at the moment,” he said.

“I’ve spoken to him and he’s interested. Who wouldn’t be? If you look back at the number of young players who have had the chance to go abroad to one of the giants of Europe, there’s very few English players who have done that. It’s a fantastic opportunity for him.”

By Tim Groves