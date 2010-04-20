Bayern duck Ribery questions ahead of semi

Ribery was replaced by defender Philipp Lahm at a news conference on Tuesday following the playmaker's appearance as a witness in the police probe.

"Our press chief said we will not talk about that," said defender Daniel van Buyten when asked about Ribery.

"Franck ... has invested a lot in this season and wants to finish strongly as we are still fighting for three titles."

Ribery was substituted in the second half of Bayern's 7-0 demolition of Hanover 96 on Saturday because of muscular problems and did not train on Monday.

"Franck looks fine and he completed full training today," said Bayern assistant coach Andries Jonker.

"He looks to be at a good level and it looks now that he can last the match tomorrow."

Jonker stepped in for Dutch coach Louis van Gaal who travelled by car to Amsterdam to attend a funeral. He is due to return to Munich later on Tuesday or on Wednesday morning.

Bayern are chasing a German first - a Champions League, Bundesliga and domestic cup treble.

The Bavarians are without captain Mark van Bommel and defender Holger Badstuber through suspension but Lahm said appearing in his first Champions League semi-final was enough motivation to overcome any absences.

"It does not happen every year that you are in a Champions League semi-final and we have a good chance to reach the final," said the Germany full-back.

"What we want to do is not to concede a goal. We would like 1-0 or even 2-0 which would be a very good starting position for the return leg."

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook