Bayern to face Bochum in DFB-Pokal quarter-finals

Bayern Munich will hope to avoid an upset when they travel to 2. Bundesliga side Bochum in the quarter-finals of the DFB-Pokal.

Pep Guardiola's Bayern knocked out Darmstadt on Tuesday thanks to a stunning goal from Xabi Alonso, but will have to go on the road when they continue their cup run next year.

Borussia Dortmund - who have lost in the final for the past two seasons - have been drawn away at Stuttgart in the last eight, while Bayer Leverkusen host Werder Bremen in another all-Bundesliga tie.

Second-tier side Heidenheim welcome two-time beaten finalists Hertha Berlin to the Voith-Arena.

All ties will be played on either February 9 or 10.

DFB-Pokal quarter-final draw:

Bochum v Bayern Munich

Stuttgart v Borussia Dortmund

Heidenheim v Hertha Berlin

Bayer Leverkusen v Werder Bremen