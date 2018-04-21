Bayern hand Bundesliga debut to Lars Lukas Mai

Lars Lukas Mai will make his Bayern Munich debut in Saturday's Bundesliga clash with Hannover at HDI Arena.

The 18-year-old defender has been included in the starting line-up as coach Jupp Heynckes rests several players ahead of Wednesday's Champions League semi-final first leg against Real Madrid.

Mai, captain of Bayern's Under-19 side this season, is the first player born in the year 2000 to make a league appearance for the senior team and is their sixth-youngest debutant in the top flight.

Only Roque Santa Cruz, Berkant Goktan, Gianluca Gaudino, Toni Kroos, David Alaba and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg made their Bundesliga debuts for the club at a younger age.

Mai's inclusion allows Joshua Kimmich to be rested, with the full-back on the bench alongside Mats Hummels, Franck Ribery, Javi Martinez, Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller.

Alaba has been left out of the squad due to some concerns over muscle problems.