Bayern lacked focus - Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti believes his Bayern Munich side lacked focus in their frustrating 2-0 defeat to Hoffenheim.

The Bundesliga champions lacked their usual guile and craft in the final third in Saturday's encounter, as Mark Uth's clinical double handed Hoffenheim the points.

And though Ancelotti remained upbeat regarding Bayern's all-round performance, he found the concentration required to penetrate Hoffenheim's well-drilled defence had been lacking.

"It was a difficult game. We tried a lot and had some chances," the Italian said.

"This happens in football. Hoffenheim had three chances and scored twice. Overall, we were not concentrated enough.

"The performance was okay, but we were not at 100 per cent, and 95 per cent is not enough.

"But in some situations we were not fully focused. We did not have much space and tried to open the room, but that did not work so well today. But sometimes this happens."

Meanwhile, Hoffenheim boss Julian Nagelsmann, whose side have now claimed two successive Bundesliga victories over the Bavarian giants after a 17-game winless streak, was quick to heap praise on their display.

"We are delighted that we have won," the 30-year-old said.

"We were worse in every statistic - except for the goals. Our team was not affected by Bayern's possession, and [Robert] Lewandowski missed chances so we were also lucky.

"But we have done a lot, we have proved we have a great heart."