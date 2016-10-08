Bayern Munich always an interesting option, admits Brandt

Bayer Leverkusen winger Julian Brandt has admitted a transfer to Bayern Munich could be an interesting next step in his career, while a move abroad could also be an option for the Germany international.

Brandt has developed into a key figure at Leverkusen since joining them from Wolfsburg in 2013 and has been linked with a move to a bigger club on more than one occasion in recent months.

The 20-year-old is in no rush to move on, though, even if he is keeping all his options open.

"I do not have a set career plan. You cannot really plan things in football. But I am of course always considering my options," Brandt told Express.

"A move abroad could be an interesting option, but Bayern Munich are always an interesting option as well.

"But I do not see Leverkusen as a stepping stone. I am not thinking about a transfer. I am taking things one step at a time.

"I still have goals I want to achieve here. I want to be more consistent and score more goals."

Brandt could have joined Bayern when he left Wolfsburg, but he felt Leverkusen were the better choice at that stage of his career.

"I came from the Wolfsburg youth academy and it would have been very difficult to prove my worth at Bayern with players around who had been playing at the highest level for years," he added.

"I am the type of guy who follows his heart when making a decision. Bayern were very professional, but you have to weigh up your options. Talks with Leverkusen were simply great."