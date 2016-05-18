Bayern Munich the best move for Lukaku, says father

Romelu Lukaku's father says the striker is seeking a move away from Everton, claiming Bayern Munich would the most suitable club for his son.

The Belgium international enjoyed a strong season on an individual level, netting 18 goals in 37 Premier League appearances as Everton struggled to a mid-table finish under Roberto Martinez, who was sacked before the final game of the campaign.

Lukaku also scored seven in nine as Everton made it to the last four of both domestic cup competitions, and the 23-year-old can now look forward to challenging for Euro 2016 glory with his national side.

His father Roger, meanwhile, has reiterated that Lukaku is looking to leave Goodison Park and believes the Bundesliga champions represent the ideal destination.

"At the moment I think Manchester United or Bayern Munich are the most suitable for him, especially Bayern," Lukaku Snr told Het Nieuwsblad.

"Every year they play at least the semi-finals of the Champions League and the Bundesliga will benefit him tremendously.

"To Italy he cannot go, because they keep closed at the back and make it way too hard for an attacker.

"What is certain, to continue to make progress, he needs to change clubs, but we are mainly engaged in making the right choice."