Bayern Munich did not have room for Sane - Rummenigge

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has revealed they opted against signing Leroy Sane as the club could not have guaranteed the Germany international regular first-team action.

Sane was heavily linked with a move to the Allianz Arena, but eventually left Schalke for Manchester City instead as former Bayern boss Pep Guardiola lured him to the Premier League.

"We cannot put a squad together by just stockpiling players, but have to take a good look at what we need every season," Rummenigge told Sport Bild.

"Had we brought in Sane this summer, we would not have been able to guarantee him regular first-team action.

"We already have Arjen Robben, Douglas Costa, Franck Ribery, Kingsley Coman, Thomas Muller and Robert Lewandowski. That is a great attack."

Bayern have also been linked with Bayer Leverkusen winger Julian Brandt on more than one occasion and Rummenigge has revealed they already attempted to sign the 20-year-old when he was a teenager.

"Julian paid us a visit together with his father when we heard he wanted to leave the Wolfsburg academy in 2013," he added.

"We would have loved to sign him, but Julian made the decision to join Leverkusen.

"And we will now of course respect his contract with Leverkusen."