Bayern Munich to face Darmstadt in DFB-Pokal
After eliminating DFB-Pokal holders Wolfsburg, Bayern Munich will host Darmstadt in the third round of the competition.
Bayern Munich will host Darmstadt in the third round of the DFB-Pokal at the Allianz Arena.
No team has won the Pokal more times than Bayern's tally of 17 and, having eliminated holders Wolfsburg in the second round, they will take on Darmstadt for a place in the quarter-finals.
The two sides have already met once this season, with Arturo Vidal, Kingsley Coman and Sebastian Rode all on target in a 3-0 triumph at the Merck-Stadion am Bollenfalltor.
Bayer Leverkusen will travel to face fourth-tier Unterhaching - the side against whom they failed to secure the point needed to claim their first Bundesliga title in the 1999-2000 season - while last season's runners-up Borussia Dortmund will travel to face the top flight's bottom club Augsburg.
The fixtures are scheduled to be played on December 15 and 16.
Draw in full:
Unterhaching v Bayer Leverkusen
Erzgebirge Aue v Heidenheim
Augsburg v Borussia Dortmund
Borussia Monchengladbach v Werder Bremen
Bayern Munich v Darmstadt
1860 Munich v Bochum
Nuremberg v Hertha Berlin
Stuttgart v Eintracht Braunschweig
