Bayern Munich likely to take-up Coman option - Rummenigge

Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has revealed that the Bundesliga giants are likely to take up the option to purchase Juventus winger Kingsley Coman on a permanent basis.

France youngster Coman arrived at the Allianz Arena on a two-year loan from Juve in 2015, going on to net six goals and provide 12 assists across all competitions last term.

And although he struggled for form early on in 2016-17 following his exploits at Euro 2016, Rummenigge expects Coman to remain at Bayern - adding that Mehdi Benatia is likely to make his current loan switch to Juve permanent.

"With Coman we have an option that is valid until April 30," Rummenigge told Tuttosport.

"He had a few difficulties after the Euros, but lately has returned to his usual level. We will probably activate the option to buy.

"Benatia's talent cannot be debated, but unfortunately he has been penalised by some physical problems.

"In any case, I think he will stay in Turin, as we have a pretty clear agreement with Juventus."