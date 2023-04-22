Bayern Munich lose to Mainz in third defeat in seven games under Thomas Tuchel

Bayern Munich suffered their third defeat in seven games under Thomas Tuchel as the Bavarians were beaten 3-1 by Mainz in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Tuchel was appointed by Bayern in March following the surprise sacking of Julian Nagelsmann but the former Chelsea manager has already lost as many matches as his predecessor this season.

Nagelsmann has won all eight of his matches in the Champions League before his dismissal and Tuchel was unable to continue that run as his side were beaten 3-0 by Manchester City at the Etihad and could only draw the second leg of the teams' quarter-final tie 1-1 at the Allianz Arena.

In the Bundesliga, Bayern had lost three times under Nagelsmann in 21 games this term: 1-0 at Augsburg in September, 3-2 at Borussia Monchengladbach in February and 2-1 at Bayer Leverkusen in his final fixture in charge last month.

Saturday's loss was Tuchel's first as Bayern boss in the competition and it came after Mainz shocked the visitors with three second-half goals after Sadio Mane had given them the lead early on.

Tuchel's other defeat was a 2-1 loss at home to Freiburg in the DFL Pokal quarter-finals, ending their chances of winning that competition.

Bayern can still win the Bundesliga, but looked set to drop to second place on Saturday as Borussia Dortmund went 2-0 up against Eintracht Frankfurt early on.

"We have no energy, I don’t know why," Tuchel said on Saturday. "It's so difficult. The team looks like they have already played 70 games this season. We're not awake, we're exhausted."