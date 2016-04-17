Bayern Munich v Werder Bremen: Lewandowski targets DFB-Pokal final

Robert Lewandowski is desperate to guide treble-chasing Bayern Munich to the DFB-Pokal final in Tuesday's semi-final meeting with Werder Bremen.

Pep Guardiola's men failed to get past the penultimate hurdle last season as Borussia Dortmund proved to be too strong after penalties and Lewandowski has stressed a repeat of that dramatic exit is not an option.

The Poland international was benched for Bayern's 2-2 Champions League draw with Benfica in midweek, but netted a double on his return to the starting XI versus Schalke on Saturday.

The striker has now scored 38 goals in 44 appearances in all competitions and he is hopeful of adding to his tally against Bremen and lead Bayern to the final in Berlin, where Dormund or Hertha Berlin await.

"The most important phase of the season is upon us," Lewandowski told the official Bayern website.

"We were knocked out of the DFB-Pokal by Dortmund at this stage last year, so we have to win. We want a trip to Berlin.

"I'm delighted with my two goals at the weekend and I hope I manage a couple more in the next few games.

"I was a bit annoyed that I was benched against Benfica, but maybe it's good to stop sometimes and then go for it again.

"Of course, ideally I would like to play every game, but that's impossible. You can't give it 100 per cent every three days for a whole season."

Bremen, meanwhile, will see Tuesday's trip to Bayern as a welcome distraction from their Bundesliga relegation battle.

They beat Wolfsburg 3-2 at the weekend, but still find themselves in 16th place in the table, two points behind Augsburg and Stuttgart.

The DFB-Pokal will, therefore, not be their main priority at this stage and Fin Bartels has admitted as much.

"We're looking forward to the game and without any pressure on us," he told the Bremen website.

"It's a bonus, the Bundesliga is what's important.

"Bayern are good, we've seen that in all competitions, including Champions League.

"But we'll take some confidence from the win over Wolfsburg into the game."

Bayern demolished Werder 5-0 when both sides last met at the Allianz Arena last month, with Thiago Alcantara and Thomas Muller both netting twice and Lewandowski scoring once.