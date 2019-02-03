Bayern Munich welcome back key quartet to training

Manuel Neuer, Thiago Alcantara, Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben resumed Bayern Munich training on Sunday ahead of the DFB-Pokal clash with Hertha Berlin.

Goalkeeper Neuer missed Saturday's 3-1 Bundesliga defeat to Bayer Leverkusen after hurting his hand last week.

Thiago also sat out the trip to the BayArena due to what head coach Niko Kovac described as "neuromuscular problems".

Veteran wingers Robben and Ribery, meanwhile, have been struggling with respective thigh injuries and have not played since the turn of the year.

The news is a boost to Kovac ahead of Wednesday's meeting with Hertha at the Olympiastadion.

Bayern's defeat to Leverkusen, which ended a seven-game winning run in the Bundesliga, leaves them seven points behind leaders Borussia Dortmund in third place.