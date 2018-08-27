Bayern Munich won't buy Coman replacement - Hoeness

Kingsley Coman will not be replaced in the transfer market, says Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness.

Coman was injured during Bayern's opening game of the Bundesliga season – a 3-1 home win over Hoffenheim on Friday.

The winger is expected to be out for three months after undergoing ankle surgery over the weekend but Hoeness confirmed Bayern will not seek to buy cover for the France international.

"We do nothing more," he told German outlet Sky Sport News.

"We are committed [to the current squad] but no player [Coman] for three months."

Coman's compatriot Anthony Martial, who is rumoured to be unhappy at Manchester United, was among the players linked with Bayern.

Reports indicated Paris Saint-Germain's Julian Draxler and Leon Bailey of Bayer Leverkusen were also options being considered by the Bundesliga champions, although Draxler's agent has since stated the Germany winger will remain in the French capital.