Bayern seal Costa deal

German champions Bayern Munich have bolstered their attacking ranks with the signing of Brazi forward Douglas Costa on a five-year deal from Shakhtar.

Costa has spent the past six seasons with Shakhtar and won the Ukrainian domestic title five times, as well as featuring regularly in the UEFA Champions League and Europa League.

The 24-year-old has now opted for a new challenge at the Allianz Arena and spoke of his delight at securing a "dream" move.

"A dream has come true for me today," Costa told Bayern's official website.

"I'm proud to become a player for Bayern, following in the footsteps of so many magnificent Brazilian players.

"I'm looking forward to playing for this magnificent team and will do everything I can to fulfil the expectations placed in me."

Costa, who scored five times in 33 appearances for Shakhtar last season, will link up with his new team-mates on July 11 having been granted additional leave by head coach Pep Guardiola due to his involvement with Brazil at the Copa America.

Sporting director Matthias Sammer commented on the attributes that made Bayern move for Costa.

"Douglas Costa will be good for our team," he said.

"He has great technical ability, a powerful left foot, he is very agile and extremely quick.

"After playing in Brazil and Ukraine, Douglas Costa has decided to take the next step in his career in the Bundesliga and at Bayern Munich. We will support him in every respect as he does so."

Costa played against Bayern for Shakhtar in the last-16 of the Champions League last season.

He has been assigned the number 11 shirt and joins goalkeeper Sven Ulreich in completing a close-season switch to Bavaria.