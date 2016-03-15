Bayern the stronger team, admits Buffon

Juventus captain Gianluigi Buffon has admitted his side are the underdogs when they visit Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Serie A champions Juve came back from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw in the home leg of their last-16 tie, but will have to do without the likes of injured trio Paulo Dybala, Claudio Marchisio and Giorgio Chiellini at the Allianz Arena.

However, while accepting that Bayern are the favourites to reach the quarter-finals, goalkeeper Buffon feels Juve can upset the odds.

"Their successes over the past five years make Bayern the stronger team. But let's see who has the upper hand on Wednesday," he told Tuesday's pre-match news conference.

"We're a strong outfit and have the ability and conviction to make life difficult for Bayern. Wednesday will be a good opportunity to show that we can hold our own in spite of some important absences.

"We will need to be a little less nervous [than the first leg] and have a greater impact on the game.

"The tie is finely poised. This is an important sign that shows we've reached another step in our growth."