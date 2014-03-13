Bayern unbeaten run not a priority for Alaba

The Bavarian giants have swept all before them again this season, with the German and European champions 20 points clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund with 10 games left to play.

Bayern secured their spot in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday, sealing a 4-1 aggregate win over Arsenal, and host Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Third-placed Leverkusen were the last team to beat Bayern in the Bundesliga, winning 2-1 at the Allianz Arena in October 2012.

But when quizzed on Bayern's unbeaten streak, Alaba told the club's official website: "It's an incredible number but, to be honest, I wasn't really aware of it.

"And it's not an issue in the team. We try to focus on the important thing. Runs like that aren't a priority."

Alaba, 21, also insisted his team will not be taking Leverkusen lightly, despite their dreadful run of form.

With just two wins in their last 12 matches, Sami Hyypia's men have been knocked out of the Champions League and DFB-Pokal, as well as slipping from second to third in the table.

However, Leverkusen are one of just two clubs - Freiburg the other - to avoid defeat against unbeaten Bayern in this season's Bundesliga, as they claimed a 1-1 home draw in October.

"They've often shown they're a good side," he added.

"We can't afford to think it will be a walk in the park. We need to play to our strengths to win this game."