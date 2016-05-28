Bayern will reject all offers for Lewandowski - Rummenigge

Robert Lewandowski is not for sale at any price, Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has insisted.

The Poland striker's agent caused a stir on Friday when he announced that Real Madrid had made an approach over the prospect of a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Lewandowski was quoted as telling Spiegel that he is tempted by the thought of "a new impulse" in his career after six years in the Bundesliga with Bayern and Borussia Dortmund.

Rummenigge, however, says the 27-year-old will stay at the Allianz Arena next season regardless of any significant transfer bids from Madrid or elsewhere.

"One thing I know for sure: Robert Lewandowski will play at Bayern Munich the next season," he told Kicker. "No one must have any thoughts about that.

"The decision is like this: we will not give Robert Lewandowski to another club, no matter what they offer to us. We have no breaking point with Robert."

Lewandowski scored 42 goals in 51 appearances as Bayern claimed the domestic double and reached the Champions League semi-finals in Pep Guardiola's final season in charge.