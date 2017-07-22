Bayern's Bernat suffers ankle ligament damage

Bayern Munich have confirmed that Juan Bernat has suffered an ankle injury and will face further tests on the problem on Monday.

The full-back fell awkwardly when challenging Franck Kessie during his side's 4-0 International Champions Cup thrashing at the hands of AC Milan in Shenzhen on Saturday.

Bernat was seen leaving the stadium on crutches and Bayern have since confirmed he will miss the rest of their pre-season tour after damaging ligaments.

"He can't continue the Audi Summer Tour and will fly back to Munich tomorrow [Sunday]. He'll undergo an examination on Monday," head coach Carlo Ancelotti said after the match.

Bernat made 18 appearances in the Bundesliga last season, scoring twice.

He will miss the ICC fixtures against Chelsea and Inter next week, as well as the Audi Cup meeting with Liverpool on August 1.

The 24-year-old is also a doubt for the DFL-Supercup clash with Borussia Dortmund four days later at Signal Iduna Park.