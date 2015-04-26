Bayern's title confirmed as Wolfsburg stumble at Gladbach

Bayern Munich are Bundesliga champions for the 25th time after Wolfsburg lost 1-0 at Borussia Monchengladbach on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola's men had done their part in the bargain by sneaking past Hertha Berlin 1-0 on Saturday thanks to Bastian Schweinsteiger's late goal.

Victory for Wolfsburg was never a certainty at Borussia-Park, where Bayern themselves had clung on to a 0-0 draw in October.

Nicklas Bendtner and Ricardo Rodriguez went close for Dieter Hecking's men in the first half, but Gladbach were the better side overall and Max Kruse's 90th-minute goal was no less than they deserved.

Champions in 2009, Wolfsburg have impressed this season – led by Kevin De Bruyne's stunning campaign in midfield, though they have still fallen short in trying to match Guardiola's powerhouse side.

A third consecutive German crown, and Bayern's second in two seasons under Guardiola, sees the first trophy in a potential treble secured.

Bayern face a DFB-Pokal semi-final against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday, while progression to the UEFA Champions League's final four will see them take on Guardiola's former club Barcelona for a place in the Berlin showpiece.

The Spaniard has already spoken of only a full complement of silverware being an acceptable haul from a season that has perhaps lacked the sparkle of his first.

Records may not have tumbled as they did last term, but Bayern have still dominated the division, leading the way since the fifth matchweek and outscoring the next-best goal-getters - Wolfsburg - by 14.