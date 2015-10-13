Bazdarevic lauds Bosnia-Herzegovina courage

Coach Mehmed Bazdarevic praised Bosnia-Herzegovina for overcoming fatigue to book a place in the Euro 2016 play-offs.

A 2-0 win over Group B runners-up Wales on Saturday meant Bosnia were one of three countries in with a chance of taking third place on the final matchday alongside Israel and opponents Cyprus.

A 3-1 defeat to group-winners Belgium would put paid to Israel's ambitions but Bosnia were in trouble themselves as goals from Constantinos Charalambides and Nestor Mytidis put Cyprus 2-1 ahead.

Haris Medunjanin's second of the match levelled matters and a header from Milan Djuric midway through the second half sealed a 3-2 triumph on Tuesday.

"The players put in a great effort despite the fatigue and the team that wanted it more won it in the end," said Bazdarevic, as quoted by UEFA.com.

"I'd like to thank my players for the effort. The team wasn't in best condition when I took it over."

Medunjanin will hope to have Edin Dzeko back at his disposal for the play-offs after a lack of match fitness ruled the Roma striker out of the concluding group games.

"The play-offs will be difficult," he added.



"Edin Dzeko was fit and able to play but I chose to rest him for the next tough games."