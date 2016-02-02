Bazoer wants 'dream' Barcelona move

Ajax midfielder Riechedly Bazoer has set his sights on a transfer to Barcelona.

The one-cap Netherlands international claimed last year the Catalan giants have informed him they are watching his development.

And Bazoer is keen to move to Camp Nou, although he knows plenty of hard work lies ahead if he is to realise that ambition.

"I hope to be able to join my dream club Barcelona in two or three years. Their style of play suits me," Bazoer told Helden.

"I know that I need to score more goals, but I am working hard to improve. I have to become even more important to the team.

"My ultimate dream is to be a key figure at Barcelona in five years' time or so. I want to win trophies.

"Hopefully, everybody knows me by then."

The 19-year-old came through the ranks of the PSV youth academy, but left Eindhoven for Ajax at the age of 16, reportedly snubbing interest from Manchester City and other Premier League clubs.

He made his first-team debut in October 2014 and has since developed into a key player at the Amsterdam ArenA.

Bazoer, who has a contract with Ajax until June 2020, turned down a move to Serie A leaders Napoli in January.