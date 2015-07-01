Beauvue passes Lyon medical

Lyon have confirmed that striker Claudio Beauvue has signed for the club after passing a medical.

Beauvue scored 27 goals in all competitions for Ligue 1 rivals Guingamp last season and had been linked with a move to Premier League side West Ham.

But he agreed a four-year deal with Lyon last Saturday and will boost the forward line of a team that already boasts France international Alexandre Lacazette and finished second to champions Paris Saint-Germain last season.

"It is a great pride to be here," Beauvue told Lyon's official website. "It is an honor to be part of this great club.

"I expect this to be a season of great performances, first and foremost collectively, but also individually.

"It is very tempting to imagine playing under the same colours as Alexandre Lacazette."