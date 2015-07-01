Beauvue passes Lyon medical
Four days after agreeing a four-year deal with Lyon, Claudio Beauvue has passed a medical with the club.
Lyon have confirmed that striker Claudio Beauvue has signed for the club after passing a medical.
Beauvue scored 27 goals in all competitions for Ligue 1 rivals Guingamp last season and had been linked with a move to Premier League side West Ham.
But he agreed a four-year deal with Lyon last Saturday and will boost the forward line of a team that already boasts France international Alexandre Lacazette and finished second to champions Paris Saint-Germain last season.
"It is a great pride to be here," Beauvue told Lyon's official website. "It is an honor to be part of this great club.
"I expect this to be a season of great performances, first and foremost collectively, but also individually.
"It is very tempting to imagine playing under the same colours as Alexandre Lacazette."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.