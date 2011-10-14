Beck extends stay with Hoffenheim

The 24-year-old, who joined in 2008 and is looking to win back his Germany spot after making the last of his nine appearances in November last year, said he was happy with the new deal.

"I am glad to be able to continue with Hoffenheim and help shape this team. It was important that club and coach had a concept I could relate to," the defender said.

Bayern Munich forward Ivica Olic will be part of the league leaders' squad for their game against Hertha Berlin on Saturday after recovering from an injury that had sidelined him since August.

"He has trained very well with the team and I am happy to be able to include him in the squad for the game," Bayern coach Jupp Heynckes told reporters.

Croat Olic returned this season after missing most of the last campaign through injury but picked up a hip problem in August after a brief comeback.

Hannover 96 striker Jan Schlaudraff is doubtful for their game against Cologne on Sunday after leaving training early on Thursday with pain in his right knee, the club said.

"The medical team said there was nothing broken in the foot but his kneecap tendon is still causing him pain and it is being treated intensively," the club said on their website.

Hannover are fifth on 15 points, four behind leaders Bayern Munich.