Beckham: Man City will never match United

Speaking as he prepares for his LA Galaxy side's friendly against City on Sunday, Beckham said that, despite heavy investment and an FA Cup win last season, City still have a long way to go if they are to be on a par with the Red Devils.

GEAR:Save 10% on new Man United home and away kits. Free delivery on orders over £50

“They’ve brought in good players but they’re never going to be Manchester United," he said in The Sun.

“They might be a threat against teams this season but United have got the history and silverware over the last 20 years.”

City have once again strengthened this summer as they prepare for their debut Champions League campaign, bringing in Stefan Savic from Partizan Belgrade and Gael Clichy for Arsenal.

However, despite a deal falling through with Brazilian club Corinthians, City still look set to lose inspirational captain Carlos Tevez, and Beckham believes that the loss will be a big blow to their ambitions.

“Tevez is such a great player and he was a strong player for them last season.

“Obviously if they lose him they will be disappointed and it’ll be disappointing for the fans and for the rest of the team.”

Beckham also believes that although City are sure to bring in a world-class replacement for Tevez, it still won’t be enough to secure the Premier League crown.

“They have got a lot behind them now as an organisation and a club so they are going to be able to afford world class players to bring in," he said.

“If they continue to do that I’m sure their squad and their team will be strengthened but you need a lot of experience in the Premier League and we’ll see what happens.”

ByChris Matthews