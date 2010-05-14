Beckham in talks over coaching role

"I've spoken to the manager and spoken to (assistant) Franco Baldini and they made it aware to me that they felt I have a role to play with the players and with the team," the former England captain told reporters.

"Whether it be a coaching role...I haven't sat down with the manager or talked about specifics, he just said he feels I can help the team and help the players, whatever role that will be."

Beckham will not play in the June 11-July 11 finals after injuring his Achilles tendon while on loan at Serie A side AC Milan in March.

"He (Capello) says I can help the players and help the team and I'm honoured by that, he feels I will be important, I have to see how my therapy goes but I'm hoping to travel with the team," Beckham said.

England have been drawn in Group C for the finals in South Africa alongside Algeria, Slovenia and America.



