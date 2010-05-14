Beckham in talks over coaching role
By app
ZURICH - David Beckham has talked with England manager Fabio Capello about the possibility of a coaching role at the World Cup in South Africa, the Los Angeles Galaxy midfielder said on Friday.
"I've spoken to the manager and spoken to (assistant) Franco Baldini and they made it aware to me that they felt I have a role to play with the players and with the team," the former England captain told reporters.
"Whether it be a coaching role...I haven't sat down with the manager or talked about specifics, he just said he feels I can help the team and help the players, whatever role that will be."
GEAR:Get your England kits here
Beckham will not play in the June 11-July 11 finals after injuring his Achilles tendon while on loan at Serie A side AC Milan in March.
"He (Capello) says I can help the players and help the team and I'm honoured by that, he feels I will be important, I have to see how my therapy goes but I'm hoping to travel with the team," Beckham said.
England have been drawn in Group C for the finals in South Africa alongside Algeria, Slovenia and America.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.