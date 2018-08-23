Bees 'til I die – Brentford announce 'official funeral partner'

Brentford supporters can now prove their loyalty lasts even into the afterlife with the Championship club signing up an official funeral partner.

Clients of Wembley-based G Saville & Son Funeral Directors have the chance to purchase a "bespoke coffin in club colours and sporting the Brentford FC badge" as part of the arrangement.

A long-standing Bees fan, business owner Graham Saville could be in for a lively reception on his next visit to Griffin Park.

Brentford are free of any grave concerns on the pitch at present with Dean Smith's side fourth in the second tier and appearing ready to mount a promotion challenge.