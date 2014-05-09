Belgium to play United States in Sao Paulo

The behind-closed-doors fixture was announced on Friday by FIFA, who confirmed that the two national sides will meet in Sao Paulo on June 12.

With both teams facing three warm-up matches before they arrive in Brazil, the friendly is expected to help the players acclimatise to the conditions they will face when their tournament begins.

Belgium have already agreed meetings with Luxembourg, Sweden and Tunisia before they begin their Group H campaign against Algeria in Belo Horizonte.

Meanwhile, the US will face Azerbaijan, Turkey and Nigeria before travelling to Natal to face Ghana in Group G.

It will be the fourth time the two nations have met in their history with Belgium having won the previous two in 2011 and 2013.