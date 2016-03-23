Belgium-Portugal friendly rescheduled at new venue

Following its earlier cancellation in the wake of the Brussels attacks, the friendly fixture between Belgium and Portugal has been moved to Leiria.

The Royal Belgian Football Association announced on Wednesday that next Tuesday's Euro 2016 warm-up at Stade Roi Baudouin in Brussels had been postponed on police advice.

However, the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) has since offered to stage the fixture in Leiria.

"The Board of Directors of the Belgian FA has, in agreement with the national coach and coaching staff, decided to accept the proposal of the Portuguese Football Federation to play this match in Leiria, on the same day and at the same time, Tuesday, March 29 at 20:45 (Belgian time)," read a statement from the Belgian FA.

"The Belgian FA appreciates the availability, flexibility and solutions offered by the Portuguese Federation.

"The FPF expresses its full solidarity with the Belgian FA in this tough and emotional period."

More than 30 people are thought to have died in three terrorist blasts in the Belgian capital on Tuesday morning.

Two explosions occurred at the city's Zaventem airport before a third at Maelbeek metro station.

Belgium will train behind closed doors in Brussels on Wednesday.