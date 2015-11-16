Belgium-Spain match postponed amid safety fears

Belgium's home international friendly against Spain has been postponed due to safety fears in the wake of Friday's Paris terror attacks.

Authorities were on the hunt for a suspected assailant in Belgium on Monday, three days after 129 people were killed in attacks on the French capital.

Belgium, who sit top of the FIFA rankings, were due to face European champions Spain in a friendly in Brussels on Tuesday.

However, that clash has been postponed amid concerns over safety, the Royal Belgian Football Association confirmed in a statement on Monday.

The Stade de France was targeted as part of the Paris attacks, with three people killed outside the ground as the hosts played Germany in a friendly.

France are scheduled to take on England at Wembley on Tuesday.