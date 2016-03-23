Belgium v Portugal friendly cancelled after Brussels attacks

Belgium's international friendly against Portugal has been cancelled in the wake of the Brussels attacks.

Belgium had been scheduled to host Fernando Santos' team in a Euro 2016 warm-up fixture at Stade Roi Baudouin in Brussels next Tuesday, but the Royal Belgian Football Association announced on Wednesday that the game has been postponed on police advice.

A statement from the governing body read: "For security reasons and precaution, the City of Brussels has asked the Belgian FA to cancel the match Belgium - Portugal on 29 March."

More than 30 people are thought to have died in three terrorist blasts in the Belgian capital on Tuesday morning.

Two explosions occurred at the city's Zaventem airport before a third at Maelbeek metro station.