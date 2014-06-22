Belgium's Hazard targets perfect group record

The forward conceded Marc Wilmots' side were not at their best on Sunday in Rio but finished the game pleased to have recorded a second victory of the tournament.

Hazard's mazy run in stoppage time left the Russia defence with no answer, and his pull back was perfect for Divock Origi to fire home and seal all three points.

With six points Belgium are guaranteed a top two place in the group, and Hazard said he feels he is starting to find his best form as they prepare for a longer stay in Brazil.

"It was a difficult match but we are very happy with the result and the victory today means we have already qualified and still have one match to go in the group," he is quoted as saying by FIFA.com.

"We will now aim for three wins in this group campaign. We didn't play a very good match but the last 10 minutes were better and maybe the Russian defence got tired and we got more space for the substitutes, who were fresh, to exploit.

"I felt fit, though - I'm in good shape and as I often make the difference towards the end of the match it shows I am still fresh."

Belgium will face South Korea in their groupe finale.