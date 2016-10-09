Belotti revels in maiden Italy goal
Getting three World Cup qualifying points was more important than his first Italy goal, says Andrea Belotti.
Andrea Belotti was delighted to get off the mark for Italy, especially given the Azzurri "suffered" in their scarcely deserved 3-2 win over Macedonia.
The Torino striker netted his maiden international goal on his first Italy start in the 2018 World Cup qualifier in Skopje, but a quickfire double from Ilija Nestorovski and Feran Hasani after the break had Macedonia dreaming of a famous upset.
However, Italy avoided an embarrassing defeat as Ciro Immobile levelled the scores in the 75th minute before heading home an injury-time winner to leave Italy on seven points from three Group G games.
"Considering how the game was going, we suffered to the last minute," Belotti said to Rai Sport.
"We were facing a tough side. Macedonia put everyone behind the ball and went on the counter-attack. Fortunately we fought back and got three crucial points.
"I scored my first goal on my first start, so I'm happy, but to be honest I am happier that Italy got the result in this long road to the World Cup.
"We were frightened at one point, but just like against Spain [a 1-1 draw], we showed the great courage of Italy."
Marco Verratti was at fault for Macedonia's first goal when he gifted Nestorovski possession with a loose pass.
And the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder accepted blame for his error, adding: "It was a real struggle and it was also my fault, because we were in control until my mistake.
"It gave Macedonia confidence and sapped it from us for a good 10 minutes.
"After that we again proved that we are a great side. Unfortunately an incident can change the course of a game and my mistake completely transformed it."
