Ben Arfa denies travelling to meet Barcelona

Hatem Ben Arfa has denied heading to Barcelona to hold advanced talks over a free-transfer move to Camp Nou.

France international Ben Arfa has stolen headlines in Ligue 1 this season, scoring 17 goals in 33 games in his maiden season for Nice.



That form has prompted interest from across Europe, with Ben Arfa only tied to a short-term deal at the Allianz Riviera, and Barcelona are reportedly keen to bring the winger to Spain.

Nice president Jean-Pierre Rivere claimed last week that Ben Arfa and Barcelona were in tentative discussions, with reports on Monday claiming that the former Newcastle United attacker had flown to Catalonia for a tour of the Liga champions' facilities.

But Ben Arfa was quick to dispel those rumours, telling the Ligue 1 club's official website: "I am not travelling abroad, contrary to what I have read. I am in Nice.

"I am only focused on the trip to Guingamp, like all of my team-mates. I am focused 100 per cent on my objectives with OGC Nice."