Ben Arfa denies travelling to meet Barcelona
Barcelona are thought to be keen on a deal for Hatem Ben Arfa, but the Nice star insists he will not lose focus on his current club.
Hatem Ben Arfa has denied heading to Barcelona to hold advanced talks over a free-transfer move to Camp Nou.
France international Ben Arfa has stolen headlines in Ligue 1 this season, scoring 17 goals in 33 games in his maiden season for Nice.
That form has prompted interest from across Europe, with Ben Arfa only tied to a short-term deal at the Allianz Riviera, and Barcelona are reportedly keen to bring the winger to Spain.
Nice president Jean-Pierre Rivere claimed last week that Ben Arfa and Barcelona were in tentative discussions, with reports on Monday claiming that the former Newcastle United attacker had flown to Catalonia for a tour of the Liga champions' facilities.
But Ben Arfa was quick to dispel those rumours, telling the Ligue 1 club's official website: "I am not travelling abroad, contrary to what I have read. I am in Nice.
"I am only focused on the trip to Guingamp, like all of my team-mates. I am focused 100 per cent on my objectives with OGC Nice."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.