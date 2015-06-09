Ben Arfa re-joins Nice

Former France international Hatem Ben Arfa is set to resume his career at Nice, after he was prevented from playing in the second half of the 2014-15 season.

Ben Arfa moved to the Ligue 1 side from Newcastle United in January following a brief and unproductive loan spell at Hull City late in 2014.

However, with FIFA rules stating that players can appear for no more than two clubs in a season, Ben Arfa was unable to represent Nice, due to his involvement for Newcastle's under-21 side prior to joining Hull.

The winger duly left Nice in February, but has now re-signed for the club upon the opening of the transfer window in France.

"It's a gamble for us and for him. We regularly refer to his past but above all I met a boy with character," president Jean-Pierre Rivere told RMC.

"He is not expected as a messiah but as an element that will integrate into our collective.

"After a period without playing, it will be complicated for him. But he is steeped in talent and we will do everything so that he can express that with us."

Nice have also confirmed an agreement in principle to sign Pacos de Ferreira's Ivorian midfielder Jean-Michael Seri.