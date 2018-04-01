Benatia: Juventus' four-point lead over Napoli means nothing

Medhi Benatia warned Juventus that their four-point lead over Napoli in Serie A "means nothing" following a 3-1 win over AC Milan.

Late second-half strikes from Juan Cuadrado and Sami Khedira gave Juve victory after former Bianconeri defender Leonardo Bonucci had cancelled out Paulo Dybala's eighth-minute opener.

Juve now have breathing room in the Scudetto race with their success coming after Napoli dropped points with a 1-1 draw at Sassuolo.

But a blockbuster clash with Napoli in Turin on April 22 could still settle the destination of the title, and defender Benatia believes Juve cannot afford to become complacent.

When you win big on Easter weekend!! April 1, 2018

Issuing a reminder of Juve's recent slip-up in a 0-0 draw with lowly SPAL, Benatia said: "Leading Napoli by four points means nothing.

"We've still got a long way to go. Let's just say we reclaimed those points we dropped against SPAL.

"The most important thing was to secure that win [against Milan]. We did well, especially when we had to dig in.

"That's what counts. Milan showed themselves to be a very balanced side, who play well technically.

"We'll keep aiming to do even better. It's a shame about the goal we conceded but, as I said, the key was to get the final result."