Benatia rules out Bayern Munich exit

Medhi Benatia has laughed off suggestions he is set to leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season.

The Morocco international joined Bayern from Roma in August 2014, but injuries have so far prevented him from making a major impact at the Allianz Arena.

Nevertheless, the 28-year-old is adamant he is not thinking about leaving the reigning Bundesliga champions.

"Unfortunately, I have had a lot of injury problems since I came to Germany. Things like that happen in football," Benatia told Almarssad Pro.

"I am not thinking about leaving Bayern Munich any time soon. The rumours suggesting I could leave in light of the arrival of Carlo Ancelotti next season are completely false.

"I am only thinking about finishing this season with Bayern and winning the Bundesliga and Champions League."

Benatia has made 13 appearances in all competitions for Bayern this campaign, scoring once in the process.

His contract with the Bavarians runs until June 2019.