Bendtner will celebrate goal against Arsenal but won't 'go crazy'

Nicklas Bendtner will celebrate if he scores for Nottingham Forest against former club Arsenal on Tuesday but insists he won't "go crazy".

Bendtner signed a two-year deal with the Championship outfit earlier this month after being released by Wolfsburg and has made substitute appearances against Rotherham United and Norwich City as he looks to build up his fitness after a seven-month period of inactivity.

He may get his first start against Arsenal, with whom he made 171 appearances over a 10-year spell, when the Gunners visit the City Ground in the EFL Cup.

He told a news conference: "I'm really looking forward to a great match in a sold-out stadium. I'm sure there's going to be a great atmosphere.

"It'll be a tough game against a strong Arsenal side but we are very confident.

"I will celebrate if I score tomorrow night but I won't go crazy. I have a lot of love and respect for Arsenal as a club.

"We are underdogs tomorrow and we have to be at our best to stand a chance. But we are ready and we know anything can happen.

"We've seen we can play some good football but we have to be stronger. We have conceded too many easy goals in recent games."

Denmark international Bendtner is renowned for being high on self-confidence but the 28-year-old conceded his career had not gone the way he had hoped.

"Physically and mentally I've got no problems and I'm almost close to being 100 per cent match-fit. I feel fit and raring to go," he added.

"I want to look to the future and not the past. I know I haven't yet fulfilled my potential but now is the time to move forward.

"I've enjoyed playing for [Forest boss] Philippe Montanier. He's one of the reasons I wanted to sign here and it's been very enjoyable so far."