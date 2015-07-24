Benitez confident of keeping Benzema

Real Madrid coach Rafael Benitez is confident of keeping striker Karim Benzema at the club, despite reported interest from Arsenal.

The Premier League side are thought to be in the market for a stellar striker as they look to build on last season's FA Cup win and third-place league finish.

Benzema has been routinely linked with Arsenal throughout his career, with the London club enjoying a rich history with French players.

But Benitez said after Benzema scored in Friday's 4-1 win over Manchester City in Melbourne: "People are asking me about different players that maybe we will buy.

"I always say: 'He's not our player and I will not talk about that.'

"In this case, Karim is our player, and I will not talk about that. I'm sure he will stay with us."

Benitez also moved to once again reassure Real fans that his relationship with star attacker Cristiano Ronaldo is fine, despite the Portugal captain apparently showing his disliking to some of the new coach's training methods.

"People were talking about something that happened in a training session, but today you could see he's happy and playing well," the Spaniard said.

"I'm really pleased because he's scoring goals and getting man of the match. Everything is fine.

"In football, you have to concentrate on the future, and the future is positive."