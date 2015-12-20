Benitez pleased by Real rout as Bernabeu ill-feeling festers

Real Madrid coach Rafael Benitez conducted a subdued media conference after his team came from behind and endured whistles from their home supporters to beat nine-man Rayo Vallecano 10-2.

Gareth Bale helped himself to four goals and Karim Benzema completed a late hat-trick as the second-half became a procession.

The visitors had Tito and Raul Baena sent off as a 2-1 advantage became a 3-2 deficit but, despite Bale making it 4-2 with his second before the break, the half-time whistle brought a frosty response from the stands.

Under-fire Benitez endured similar treatment before kick-off but he gave credit to his team's ruthless streak afterwards.

"There were three phases in the game," he said. "First we scored by getting behind their defence, then we lacked intensity and conceded.

"Finally, bit by bit, we took control. We took advantage of our numerical superiority.

"We can only try and play well and score goals. We did that.

"During the game we lost concentration at times but overall the team did what they had to do, took control of the game and scored goals.

"The players scored early and the fans were happy. When we make mistakes, nobody wants that to happen, but we rectified things."

Benitez refused to be drawn on the pre-match catcalls sent his way and also responded in vague terms to an incident where Cristiano Ronaldo – who contributed two goals to the rout – appeared to gesture towards the stands in an attempt to persuade the fans to stop whistling.

"I was late on to the pitch and focused on the start of the game," he said. "The team looked good at the start and scored.

"As a coach you try for your team to score and want to make it hard for [the opposition] to score against you."

On Ronaldo, Benitez added: "Players know the fans are not happy at some moments and that they [the players] have to do better. We tried to do that."