Benitez undecided on Newcastle future

Rafael Benitez has not yet decided if he will stay at Newcastle United following their relegation from the Premier League.

Newcastle dropped to the Championship due to Sunderland's win against Everton on Wednesday and Benitez has a break clause included in his contract.

Benitez confirmed that talks between himself and the club's managing director Lee Charnley are ongoing, with a decision to be made in "a couple of weeks maximum".

"I have a good relationship with Lee," Benitez told reporters at a press conference ahead of Sunday's final Premier League game of the season, at home to Tottenham.

"We have been analysing things. They were quite positive. We will have more meetings.

"I am disappointed because we couldn't achieve what we wanted to achieve. We have to be professionals for the Tottenham game.

"I want the same as the fans - a successful team, a strong team and to get promoted to the Premier League as soon as possible.

"If I am here and discussing things, it is because there is a chance [that I will stay] - a good chance. We have to keep talking."

Benitez has also been linked with the vacancy at Everton following the sacking of Roberto Martinez, but insisted he has not held talks with the Goodison Park club.