Benitez wants more from Real

Real Madrid coach Rafael Benitez is still targeting improvement despite his side's dominant win over Malmo on Wednesday.

A Cristiano Ronaldo brace, which saw him overtake Raul as the club's all-time leading goalscorer, saw Real to their 2-0 victory in the Champions League.

Real's dominant win came on the back of complete control in Sweden, with 69 per cent possession and 21 attempts on goal.

Benitez still wants to see better from his team, who visit Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

"We played slightly better than we did against Malaga. We had more than 70 per cent possession," he said.

"We managers are eternally dissatisfied and we're always looking to cut out mistakes and improve things. Their two or three threats on goal came from mistakes and through us not playing the easy ball.

"I'm very pleased with the team, but it's my responsibility to try and improve things."

To take further control, Luka Modric came on for Karim Benzema midway through the second half at the Swedbank Stadion.

Benitez said the move allowed Real to keep possession better and deny Malmo opportunities.

"I set up with a thoughtful starting line-up that was strong enough to win. We controlled the game," the Spaniard said.

"However, as things play out, you might decide to freshen things up with a change. Modric can pull the strings and he allows us to retain more of the ball."