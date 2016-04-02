Benitez warns Newcastle about relegation

Rafael Benitez has warned his Newcastle United players just how much is on the line if they get relegated from the Premier League.

The Spaniard's men are three points from safety ahead of Saturday's crucial trip to Norwich City, a team sitting just above the drop zone.

Benitez said he had spoken to his players and highlighted just how much there was to lose should they go down to the Championship.

"I have spoken to all of them and they realise how important it is for us to stay up," the Newcastle manager said.

"They know we are responsible for the situation and they have to do their best to change things.

"It will not be easy to say 'Oh, I will go' because they lose value. If we go down, it will be bad for everyone.

"Not just for their CVs, the money, everything, so it’s not easy when you’re not doing well at your job to get a better job than where you are now, but I think they already knew this. They have enough experience."

Injuries are set to see Benitez use Moussa Sissoko at left-back at Carrow Road.

The former Liverpool manager said the 26-year-old was open to the idea, although the Frenchman would prefer to be in a more advanced role.

"Yesterday we were practicing with him in this position," Benitez said.

"If you ask him what do you prefer, he would say he wants to play as a number 10 or a winger or whatever but he knows he is a key player for us and if he has to do it, he will do it.

"When I came and started talking to players individually, one of them was Moussa. He was very positive."